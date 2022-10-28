Sculpture Tasmania Inc. has worked with Tasmanian artists and makers, asking them to rummage through their workspaces, pantries, garages and their local recycling depots to find old tin cans to transform into up-cycled sculptural objects. Their work is exhibited in the distinctive Ross landmark - the Thistle Inn Stable Gallery, Church St, Ross.
The work has been completed by Tasmanian artists' imaginations, including professional artists, makers, and students from Green Leaves Early Learning Centre and North West Christian School, Penguin.
Exhibition artwork has been selected and curated by the curatorial team led by Ella Boas and Zara Sullivan.
When asked about the making of sculptures for the exhibition, curator Ella Boas they have been have been excited to see the outcome of this year's RTCSS.
"We appreciate that most cans are made from materials other than tin, such as aluminium and steel - and of course we welcome those too. As with all contemporary sculptures the back story is as important as the visual adventure, this is true of the 2022 exhibition," she said.
"The board of Sculpture Tasmania has extended the Tin Can exhibition well past the gallery walls by introducing the Walk and Seek Sculpture Experience, allowing visitors to explore the streets of Ross and find works displayed in businesses including the library, post office, and Wool Centre.
"Members of the Sculpture Tasmania team will hold a free ephemeral sculpture workshop in the gardens of the Ross Hotel on Saturday 29 October. The workshop is suitable for all ages and will, again, use up-cycled materials and local organic matter. Another way to de-clutter, learn and have fun."
Chairperson of Sculpture Tasmania, Bec Watson believes The Ross Tin Can Sculpture Show is a celebration of how ordinary things can be simple mediums, and though these ordinary things may present an abundance of limitations, it is these limitations, that are often the key to creativity.
"Moreover, if you give this creativity a place and the time to expand, amazing things can be born," she said.
"Though tin cans may be a humble material to create a work of art with, as the famous American artist/sculptor, Isamu Noguchi states, 'Everything is sculpture. Any material, any idea without hinderance born into space, I consider sculpture."
At the Ross Hotel Antler Room members of the public are invited to view Patrick Sutzcak's installation "Grasslands".
Patrick's work relates directly to the ecology of the Tasmanian Midlands, he states that "landscape in the very sense of the word (as a scene), was, is and will continue to evolve and react to the forces upon it.
The event will run until November 5 with the hub being Thistle Inn Gallery, Church St Ross.
For more information visit the Sculpture Tasmania website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.