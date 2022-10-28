The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Ross Tin Can Sculpture Show features artist and students

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
October 28 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Ross Tin Can Sculpture Show. Picture by Ella Boas

Sculpture Tasmania Inc. has worked with Tasmanian artists and makers, asking them to rummage through their workspaces, pantries, garages and their local recycling depots to find old tin cans to transform into up-cycled sculptural objects. Their work is exhibited in the distinctive Ross landmark - the Thistle Inn Stable Gallery, Church St, Ross.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikita McGuire

Nikita McGuire

Journalist

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.