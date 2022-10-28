Launceston captain Lynn Hendley has confirmed the Lions' Cricket North women's match against Riverside at Youngtown Park on Saturday will be rescheduled.
The teams will play their Twenty20 game on Sunday at NTCA no. 1 at 4.30pm instead.
Hendley said the change was made as Youngtown Park was deemed unplayable due to this week's wet weather.
The skipper said it was great the game could be rescheduled.
"We've lost a couple of players because of work commitments and other responsibilities," she said.
"We may not be at full strength. But because we haven't had a game at all yet, at least we'll actually get out and have a match.
"That's key at the moment because we need to get some game practice in so players don't become disinterested."
Hendley said handy all-rounder Cassie Blair was among those unavailable.
Riverside coach Sophie Parkin said the Blues and Lions often had fun battles.
She explained they had both been trying to chase down South Launceston who have won the past seven flags.
"We're just trying to do the basics well again," she said.
"They have quite a new team as well so I'm not really sure how to plan because they've got a few returning players.
"We'll expect them to come out firing."
Parkin is also hopeful skipper Kate Sherriff can continue her great form with the bat.
"She made 64 not out with the Great Northern Raiders so we're looking for her to back that up with us," the coach said.
South Launceston teenager Millie Duffy, who was supposed to debut last week, is eager for this weekend's game against Westbury to go ahead at NTCA no. 2 on Saturday.
Knights coach Belinda Wegman said the team had an emphasis on fostering their young talent this season.
"The senior players who've been there for a few years are really encouraging which is good with the young girls at training and in games," she said.
"We get them to lead the girls and we're just working on our fielding at the minute.
"The younger ones are coming on well with their batting and bowling."
Catherine Morgan is another teenager who debuted in round one.
Westbury coach Michael Quill said his group was pumped to play the competition benchmark.
The Shamrocks have two changes with Paige Gibson and Samantha Overton unavailable.
Youngster Mackenzie Grant will make her debut after "training the house down".
"She's come off a knee reconstruction last year and been cleared to play this week," Quill said.
"We're really excited."
Experienced all-rounder Ebony Vocke is also playing her first game for the club.
Quill said the side couldn't wait to get out on the park after forfeiting game one and being washed out in round two.
"They're jumping out of their skin and the girls that played last year are super keen," he said.
