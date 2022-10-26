Arts Diary

Write Here Launceston is a community-based group open to writers of all levels that meet on the first Saturday of the month from 10am to noon on Level 2, Launceston Library, Civic Square, Launceston. A gold coin donation.
VineArt is a collaborative event between the West Tamar Arts Group and seven wineries in the West Tamar. A curation of artworks within each venue enhances the wine/cider experience and forms an art trail for everyone to enjoy discovering the Tamar Valley Secrets.The partaking wineries are: Brady's Lookout Cider, Stoney Rise Wine Company, Iron Pot Bay Vineyard, Holm Oak Vineyard, Cabbage Tree wines, Swinging Gate Vineyard and Winterbrook Vineyard. The exhibition runs for the whole of October and November and entry is free. Check the FB page and website for winery opening times. f@westtamarartsgroup
The City of Launceston's annual Heritage Snap photography competition is back for 2022, with the theme 'Young at Heart'. School-aged students who wish to enter are invited to submit a high quality digital photograph and a brief written description, explaining what your subject means to you. Entries opened on Friday, September 23 and will close at 4pm on Monday, October 31, and can be submitted via the City of Launceston's website at www.launceston.tas.gov.au. Judging will be undertaken by an expert panel, including members of the City of Launceston Heritage Advisory Committee, and winners will be announced at a ceremony at Town Hall in November.
October 22 - January 8
Celebrating 100 years of Australia's most renowned portrait prize, this landmark exhibition explores the Archibald prize across its history, revealing fascinating stories behind 100 carefully selected artworks. Australia's oldest and most prestigious portrait award, the Archibald Prize, celebrates its centenary in 2021. To mark the occasion QVMAG is one of eight regional galleries across 2021-23 to host the celebratory national touring exhibition. Archie 100 showcases the artists who have made the Archibald Prize, the most sought-after accolade in the Australian art world.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.