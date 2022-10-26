Arts Diary

The City of Launceston's annual Heritage Snap photography competition is back for 2022, with the theme 'Young at Heart'. School-aged students who wish to enter are invited to submit a high quality digital photograph and a brief written description, explaining what your subject means to you. Entries opened on Friday, September 23 and will close at 4pm on Monday, October 31, and can be submitted via the City of Launceston's website at www.launceston.tas.gov.au. Judging will be undertaken by an expert panel, including members of the City of Launceston Heritage Advisory Committee, and winners will be announced at a ceremony at Town Hall in November.