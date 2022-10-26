The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Arts Diary

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
Updated October 28 2022 - 2:06am, first published October 26 2022 - 10:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WRITERS' GROUP

Write Here Launceston is a community-based group open to writers of all levels that meet on the first Saturday of the month from 10am to noon on Level 2, Launceston Library, Civic Square, Launceston. A gold coin donation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikita McGuire

Nikita McGuire

Journalist

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.