Saturday will be a special day for South Launceston's Kiah Williams as she makes her Tassie Tigers Hockey One debut in Perth.
Combine it with the fact the 25-year-old was born and raised in Western Australia until moving to Tasmania in 2019 and it makes for an even better day.
"It's pretty good to be able to go over there and be in front of the family for the first game," she said.
"I've only seen them two or three times [since COVID broke out], I've been home once since I moved here - so it will be pretty nice to go home."
Williams will have her mum, dad and brother from Western Australia in the crowd, while her partner and his mum will also be flying with her.
The half-back has played with or against "nearly all" of the Perth Thundersticks' side in either club or representative hockey while growing up in Western Australia.
However, she's not too sure that will be an advantage come Saturday evening (AEDT).
"Because it's been a while since I have played with them, a lot of them have developed from state representative players to Australian players or same as my position, just being in club to playing in Hockey One," she said.
"So I don't really know how people's skills are going over there and haven't really kept up with that side of it but knowing some people's game styles might help a little bit but I'm not sure."
Williams, who played for City Marians in 2019 and 2020 before moving to South Launceston, joins a Tigers side that sit in seventh on the ladder, having won their round-one match in shoot-outs.
They've then struggled to hit the scoreboard, going down to Adelaide Fire 2-0 before falling to Canberra Chill 3-0 last weekend in Hobart.
The Thundersticks sit fourth having defeated Adelaide and Melbourne but they come into the the clash with consecutive losses to Brisbane and NSW.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
