Records tumbled at the Northern High Schools Sports Association division one swimming carnival at Launceston Aquatic Centre on Thursday.
Keen backstroker Ryan Schieler had a day out.
The grade nine Kings Meadows student was the only representative from his school as the athletics carnival was also on.
He broke the grade nine boys' 50-metre backstroke record by 0.17 seconds with his 30.86 effort.
"I'm pretty pumped," he said. "It feels good to put in all the effort and reap the rewards."
The Launceston Aquatic Club member managed to turn the tables in a nail-biting butterfly race.
"Last year, I got beaten by 0.004 seconds," he said.
Schieler also won the 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle and came second in the 50m breaststroke.
The youngster puts a mountain of work towards his swimming with early mornings part of his six sessions a week.
He won three gold medals for backstroke at the state championships in Hobart in September. Earlier this year, Schieler competed at the Australian Age Swimming Championships in Adelaide in April.
He also swam for Tasmania at the School Sport Australia Championships in Brisbane.
Scottsdale High student Ava Blundstone broke the grade seven girls' 50m butterfly record in 33.22 seconds. The record had stood for 11 years.
She also won the 50m breaststroke, 50m backstroke and 50m freestyle on debut at the NHSSA event.
The South Esk Swimming Club member trains six days a week and is another who went to Brisbane and who competes in state events.
Blundstone enjoys the 50m butterfly as well as the 200m and 400m freestyle.
"I like the 50m butterfly because it's not too long but not too short," she said.
"I like the 200m freestyle because I like long distance freestyle."
Meanwhile, Prospect High's Zoe Casey broke the grade 10 girls' freestyle record, getting home in 28.98 seconds.
Riverside High broke the grade 7/8 200m medley relay record by more than three seconds, getting to the wall in 2:18:09 minutes. Riverside also smashed the grade seven boys' 2.10.62 200m freestyle relay record in 2:06:47.
They also got the grade eight girls' 2.16.60 200m freestyle record in 2.12.69 minutes.
Riverside High's Eric Coverdale broke the grade nine boys' 50m breaststroke record by 0.11, with his 35.30 effort.
Prospect High also had a record-breaking swim in the grade eight boys' 50m butterfly.
Records were also broken at the division two and three carnival on Tuesday.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
