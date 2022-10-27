Cricket North sides benefit after Raiders' match abandoned

There'll be a host of talented players coming back to Cricket North this weekend given the Greater Northern Raiders' Cricket Tasmania Premier League match has been abandoned due to inclement weather.
As Launceston coach Andy Gower said "it should make for an interesting round of cricket if the weather plays nice".
The Lions will be bolstered by Raiders' captain Charlie Eastoe, Alistair Taylor and Dravid Rao for their Greater Northern Cup one-day encounter with Sheffield at NTCA no. 1.
It's good timing considering Daniel Smith, Tom Gray and Ben Humphrey are unavailable.
"We started the season well and we're in a good space mentally and the team is gelling well," Gower said.
"Even though we didn't play last week it was good to get away on the bus and spend time together and have a few beers."
Westbury skipper Daniel Murfet said bowling all-rounder Jono Chapman, who took 3-30 and hit 47 runs for the Raiders a fortnight ago, would come in for the away game against Wynyard.
"He's one of our two vice-captains so he brings a lot of leadership and skill to our line-up," he said.
The Shamrocks will also welcome back bowler Ollie Wood, batter Matty Allen and wicket-keeper James Tyson after they were unavailable last weekend.
Murfet said while it was disappointing not to get on the park due to washouts, the Shamrocks are focused on controlling what they can control.
"It is what it is, we try our best not to get too wrapped up in it," he said.
"Weather is definitely something we can't control so it's just all part of cricket in October in Tasmania really.
"Hopefully we get away this week and the forecast looks OK for Saturday."
The captain said the group would focus on doing the basics well in what will hopefully be their first hit-out since round one.
Riverside coach Patty Mackrell said the Blues would get batting all-rounder Cooper Anthes back from the Raiders for the clash against Latrobe at Windsor Park.
Another change is all-rounder Solly Scott coming in for Tom Lewis who is unavailable.
Tom Garwood will also be in for his first hit of the season.
"This week we're going to be in for a good day's cricket on Saturday and our groundsmen at Riverside will have a good wicket up for us," Mackrell said.
"It will be a pretty good standard of play for the weekend I'd say."
Mowbray will also benefit with the Raiders' John Hayes, Spencer Hayes and Ben Spinks coming in for the Invermay Park game against coastal powerhouse, Burnie.
"Spencer and John will bat in the top order and bowl some overs," captain Luke Scott said.
"Ben will more than likely open the bowling.
"They're three massive ins for us and hopefully those guys can put in some big performances."
The Eagles were the only northern side that got to play last weekend due to the wet weather.
They narrowly lost to Wynyard in what ended up being a 60-over game.
Scott said they got to the ground at 9.10am and started at 2pm. There were no rain delays once play started.
Jason Snare notched 44 on a tricky wicket and slow outfield.
"We lost three or four wickets pretty early which puts us on the back foot," Scott said.
"Their last pair that batted put on 30-odd.
"We just weren't able to take a chance, we felt a bit unlucky. But we reload and go again."
South Launceston captain Jeremy Jackson said pace bowler Jackson Young would be back after being unavailable in round three.
The Knights are expecting a ripping clash at Devonport Park.
"I think Devonport are a bit of a new-look side this year," Jackson said.
"They've got some players we know of like Tyler Dell.
"He's a damaging batter and he's made runs against us in the past so we'll be looking to nullify him.
"Their medium pacers can also be quite effective on that wicket down there in Devonport."
Raiders bowler James Beattie is a chance to return for the Knights if available.
The Raiders were to play Glenorchy at New Town Oval on Saturday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.