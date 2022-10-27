The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Cricket North sides benefit after Raiders' match abandoned

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
October 27 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jono Chapman during last season's Cricket North grand final. He'll play for Westbury this weekend as the Greater Northern Raiders' match has been abandoned due to inclement weather. Picture by Paul Scambler

There'll be a host of talented players coming back to Cricket North this weekend given the Greater Northern Raiders' Cricket Tasmania Premier League match has been abandoned due to inclement weather.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.