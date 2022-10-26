Tamar clean-up begins at Swan Point

Congratulations John Suitor (The Examiner, October 23) for stating verifiable facts about the silting problem. No-one has wanted to listen about the actual status of the river or about the only real solution.
If people would only check the facts before touting 'pie in the sky' solutions over 20 years of arguing and buck passing could have been avoided and the river would be a much cleaner place.
The majority don't realise that to clean up Home Reach you have to start by cleaning up as far down as Swan Point. The huge silt deposits downstream are just being washed back up to Launceston on successive tides.
It will cost a fortune but if we don't start now it will never happen.
The amount of talent we have in Launceston is truly wonderful and the locals in The Jersey Boys show, which is on until November 5 are amazing. This show could hold its own anywhere in Australia.
A credit to the people who nurture the talent they have, it's great to see younger entertainers with experience show people.
Whatever accolades are thrown at this production, they are well deserved. I couldn't detect a wrong note from the singers and dancers to the orchestra.
My best regards to all who worked so hard to bring this to our Princess Theatre.
It was with incredulous disbelief I read Beverly Wallace's correspondence (The Examiner, October 25) blaming the 'City of Launceston' for her overstaying a one-hour on-street metered parking space and being rightly fined for it.
The eatery she chose in George Street backs onto a multi-storey car park charging $3 an hour.
A hundred metres up the same street are three-hour metered on-street parking lots, 250 metres away is the Elizabeth St. double storey off-street car park at $2.60 an hour.
Also only a few hundred metres away is the Paterson Street West multi-storey car park at $2.60 an hour. And there are other off-street options very close by.
With those options available it was Ms Wallace's choice to park on a one-hour metered on street lot, not the City of Launceston's and as such it is all her own responsibility to accept that, and the fine she so duly incurred.
There's been much debate since funding for the Marinus project was announced by the Prime Minister on October 20. All of it is ill-informed.
I'm sceptical of the cable's benefits to Tasmanians. But until the numbers are put on the table, no-one outside of the negotiating teams has a clue what's really being proposed.
Based on today's cost of $3.8 billion, by announcing the first 20 per cent of finance we know that Tasmania is up for one third of $760 million - or $253 million.
No longer do we need to tiptoe around "commercial-in-confidence" niceties. After all, it's taxpayers' money.
If governments want us to believe this project has a social licence, they must involve the public through a genuine process.
Let's begin with the terms of the tripartite arrangement for allocation and repayment of the first $760 million: What is the interest rate? When do we begin to repay the debt? What's the money being used for if an investment decision isn't due till 2024?
Irrespective of how the remaining 80 per cent ($3.04 billion) of the debt is allocated, what will be the cost? "Concessional" simply means "reduced". It's still a liability.
Sincere disclosure would stop all the on-going speculation.
The EPA reported that Tasmania now has only one sewage plant ranked below 50 per cent compliance with discharge standards.
That plant is Westbury but another northern plant has held this ignominy for many years.
Bridport's compliance has failed to reach 50 per cent dating right back to 2014-2015. It was not reported as such in the latest report simply because EPA changed the standard akin to lowering the pass mark.
In correspondence from EPA they acknowledge there has been an improvement in compliance but the overall discharge quality remains the same.
Their latest report acknowledges that improvements may be required to achieve more substantial lifts in effluent compliance at Bridport sewage treatment plant.
