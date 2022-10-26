The Examiner
Letters to the Editor | Tamar clean-up begins at Swan Point

By Letters to the Editor
Updated October 26 2022 - 8:45pm, first published 8:40pm
Congratulations John Suitor (The Examiner, October 23) for stating verifiable facts about the silting problem. No-one has wanted to listen about the actual status of the river or about the only real solution.

