Breaking news: Pedestrian dead in fatal crash

Police have confirmed the death of a man following reports of a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian.
Emergency crews responded to the incident on the Bridgewater Bridge causeway just after midnight on October 27.
A pedestrian suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash.
The news comes just days after a man died in a two-vehicle crash in Latrobe.
MORE TO COME
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
