The Meander Valley municipality is set to be led by the same man who guided them through the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as catastrophic floods more recently.
Mayor Wayne Johnston was first voted into the largely agricultural municipality's mayoral position in 2018.
That followed his departure from the Tasmanian Farmers and Graziers Association where he served as president for several years.
MOST READ: Federal Budget: Tasmania secures haul
The fifth and fourth-generation farmer - depending on which side of the family tree you look at - fended off stiff opposition four years ago in the form of Susie Bower, Rodney Synfield, and John Temple.
This time around, Cr Johnston - who has lived in the region all his life - came up against the latter two again after having served the last term with them both on council.
Debutant Ben Dudman was the fourth candidate in this year's race, raking in just over 20 per cent of votes - almost doubling Cr Synfield's numbers, while edging Mr Temple by about four per cent.
However, his valiant effort was no match for the figures pulled in by Cr Johnston, who laid claim to 51.50 per cent of the nearly 14,000 ballots returned in this year's first-ever compulsory voting.
READ MORE: High demand in LGH emergency department
"I'm humbled and honoured to be elected by that many people and I just didn't think it would be that much of a majority,' he said.
"I think we did a good job in the last term, and when I was out and about campaigning that sentiment was sort of echoed by the community because I got hardly any negative comments, so everyone seems happy with how the Meander Valley is ticking along and that's how I envision it remaining."
The Tasmanian Electoral Commission released a tentative councillor ranking after 20 per cent of votes had been counted by 6:24pm.
Cr Johnston, Cr Temple, as well as Stephanie Cameron, Deborah White, and Michael Kelly were the only incumbents included in the top nine, while newbies like Mr Dudman, Kevin House, Anne-Marie Loader, and Lochie Dornauf also made the cut for now.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.