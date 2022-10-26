Funding for TFS field officers confirmed

The Examiner
Government to deliver $500,000 to TFS for additional field officers

By Jess Flint
October 26 2022 - 8:30pm
The federal government has committed to delivering $500,000 to the Tasmanian State Fire Commission to deliver a pilot program which will provide additional field officers across the state.

