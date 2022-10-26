Funding for TFS field officers confirmed

The federal government has committed to delivering $500,000 to the Tasmanian State Fire Commission to deliver a pilot program which will provide additional field officers across the state.
This announcement follows the release of the October budget by federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers on Tuesday. The program will be funded by the government's "disaster ready fund", and is expected to improve Tasmania's disaster readiness.
The new program is designed to enable TFS volunteers to be better trained and prepared to respond to bushfires; improve TFS' ability to provide training at rural brigades; provide development and training opportunities for junior leaders from paid firefighter ranks; reduce the workload and mental health pressure on current staff, volunteers, and volunteer brigade chiefs; and improve retention of volunteers.
Labor's disaster and emergency management spokesperson Senator Murray Watt said, "(The Morrison government's) $4.8 billion Emergency Response Fund has not spent a cent on disaster recovery and has not completed a single disaster prevention project".
"Labor will put these funds to work to keep Tasmanians safe, keep properties safe and reduce the cost of repairing damage," he added.
United Firefighters Union organiser Stephen McCallum said: "In the lead-up to the federal election, Labor announced ... a pilot project that would trial increasing the number of field officers providing support to Tasmanian volunteer brigades. Whilst we feel this would be beneficial for training and support, additional resources will be needed to provide volunteer firefighters with appropriate vehicles and equipment".
The program will be delivered in collaboration with the state government.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
I'm a North-West raised journalist whose favourite things include Tassie wine, good music, and political faux pas. Got a story? Send me an e-mail - Jess.Flint@theadvocate.com.au
I'm a North-West raised journalist whose favourite things include Tassie wine, good music, and political faux pas. Got a story? Send me an e-mail - Jess.Flint@theadvocate.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.