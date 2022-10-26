Despite delays in announcements due to an influx of last minute ballots, the mayors for most Tasmanian councils have been announced.
Election results were rolled out through Wednesday after Tasmania held its local government election with compulsory voting.
Hundreds of thousands of votes were sent in over the past few weeks, with some 35,000 being delivered on the last day of voting on Tuesday, October 25.
Danny Gibson will step into the role of mayor for City of Launceston.
While the final vote was not out, Cr Gibson was a front runner with 14,359 out of 37,597 and 38.19 per cent of votes, well ahead of the second candidates at just over 18 per cent.
Cr Gibson has been on City of Launceston council for the past 11 years, and was elected deputy mayor in 2018.
Cr Gibson said he was excited for the role and working for his community.
"I look forward to throwing everything I've got into this role," he said.
"I know it'll be challenging. I know it will be at times difficult. I'm looking forward to working with others to to achieve the best outcome."
In Meander Valley Council, Wayne Johnston was re-elected.
"I'm humbled to be elected by that many people," he said. "It's unknown with a compulsory vote. I look forward to sit at the table with the newly elected members."
Out of the 12,624 votes, Cr Johnston received 6500 votes and 51 per cent to regain the role.
In Burnie council, Teeny Brumby was elected as mayor, she will take over from three-term mayor, Steve Kons.
Current Hobart Lord mayor Anna Reynolds is ahead with a strong lead of 28 per cent of the votes. She had just over 9000 votes and needs 15,651 for an absolute majority.
In other councils, many mayors were re-elected. Mary Knowles was re-elected for Northern Midlands council, Christina Holmdahl was re-elected for West Tamar councils, Mick Tucker for Break O'Day council, Greg Howard for Dorset council and Greg Kieser for George Town council.
Flinders council will have a new mayor with Rachel Summers became mayor.
Some mayors have yet to be announced. Deputy mayors and councillors will be announced today.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.