Northern Midlands incumbent Mary Knowles came out on top over rival Andrew McCullagh in the municipality's hotly-contested mayoral race yesterday.
Cr Knowles bagged a voting total of 56.35 per cent, while the debuting candidate Mr McCullagh came close at 43.65 percent. The third mayoral hopeful, Kim Peart, was excluded from the contest early on into proceedings.
MOST READ: Federal Budget: Tasmania secures haul
Cr Knowles said she was ecstatic to have won and was "very grateful" to everyone in the community that had voted for and supported her during her four-year tenure.
"We had a great last term by achieving many projects that needed to be done, and in doing so we helped what is one of Tasmania's fastest growing municipalities increase its livability while hopefully bettering ratepayer wellbeing a bit," she said.
Mr McCullagh, who has been engaged in a long-standing online and legal quarrel with Cr Knowles and the council's general manager - via his Facebook page Northern Midlands Council Watch - still looked set to win a spot on council with six per cent of votes at the close of counting last night.
He was one of four new candidates in a good position to win a councillor position based on early figures provided by the Tasmanian Electoral Commission. Those numbers came through at around 11:30am yesterday after 20 per cent of votes from a total of 9,499 responses had been tallied.
READ MORE: High demand in LGH emergency department
However, with four times that amount of ballots still yet to be counted, standings in the municipality - which boasted a response rate of 88.62 per cent in the first year voting was made compulsory - were almost guaranteed to change.
The amount of ballots returned - up from 61.78 per cent in 2018 - was not the only statistic that increased for Northern Midlands this year, as the number of community members who threw their hats in the ring to help lead the largely agricultural municipality also increased, reaching a record number of 22 candidates.
Among them were new faces like former journalist Alison Andrews and long-time local farmer Richard Archer who both started off strong yesterday with the former receiving 6.53 per cent of all votes at the close of counting, while Mr Archer - owner of the historic Brickendon Estate - sat just under the 10 per cent mark.
Fellow newbie Paul Terrett - who has a wealth of political experience, including as a senior local government investigations officer - also had a positive start, raking in 6.12 per cent of votes counted.
Additionally, incumbents Janet Lambert, Richard Goss, Dick Adams, and Mathew Brooks looked in good shape ahead of the resumption of counting today, while fellow councillors Polly, Goninon, and Davis were all lagging below the five per cent mark.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.