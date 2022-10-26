The iconic century-old Devonport Showground is entering a significant new chapter with the rezoning completed to transform it into "a village in a city".
It comes after the Tasmanian Planning Commission granted final rezoning approval to allow work to start on the largest private infill housing development in Tasmania's history with homes expected to get built next year.
MOST READ: Federal Budget: Tasmania secures haul
Founder of developer Enrich Ventures Simon Want said it made way for 200 homes, aged care and disability housing, a health facility, and public parkland at the showground.
Mr Want, who relocated from Melbourne to Devonport two years ago to oversee the project, said the "unique" mixed-housing subdivision, complete with a central park and lake, would transform the showground into a "world-class community precinct."
He said final rezoning approval came as a "relief" after five years of collaboration to get to this point.
Mr Want said it was wonderful to receive "this important tick of approval after rigorous review and support by the community, Devonport City Council, and State Government."
He said the rezoning changed the use from recreation to a Specific Area Plan, enabling the expansive site to become a "village in a city."
The plans show the new showground village has an inclusive residential neighbourhood with commercial and community facilities; and generous green open space, a key aspect of the TPC granting rezoning approval after gaining unanimous support from the council in February.
Mr Want said that consistent with the project vision, hundreds of new homes could now be built for people of all ages, including first homebuyers; families; and those requiring supported housing, such as older or special needs residents.
"Site preparation is underway, and we expect construction to commence in 2023," Mr Want said.
"We will soon formally call on individuals and organisations who want to help bring the Devonport Showground Project to life."
He said Devonport was the "ideal place for such a large investment" to provide much-needed housing variety and deliver employment and business opportunities, open space, and community facilities.
He said various stakeholders and authorities reviewed the plans against a holistic set of social, environmental, and economic benchmarks, including design, liveability, and innovation.
"We are excited to deliver a place for all ages and abilities," he said.
"We are committed to ensuring the Devonport Showground is a positive part of the fabric of the city - one that can be enjoyed by everyone.
"Our priority is to identify the families that want to live in the new homes; the community, businesses, and government partners that want to run businesses; provide services, and support the North-West community within the new village."
SALE OF SHOWGROUND INFRASTRUCTURE
As part of the site preparation, the existing buildings will get "decommissioned" and either revamped or demolished and some materials salvaged.
The revamped Cheers function centre will become part of the community precinct, and the dilapidated historic Forth schoolhouse will get refurbished as a cafe or something else.
The flourishing farmers market attracting 1000 people in good weather, will continue at the site.
Mr Want said it would take a few months to remove several buildings containing asbestos that could not get reused.
"There will be community consultation and discussions with neighbours as we proceed," Mr Want said.
He said the sheds, buildings, and infrastructure, like the showground lights and fencing, would be offered to community groups and people who want them through an expression of interest process.
"It's a relief (to get here) because we started this process in 2017, but I think what's been amazing is the incredible support we received," Mr Want said.
"When we started the process, we were outsiders. Now we feel like we're part of the community, and there's genuine excitement about what's coming around the corner.
"We could not have gotten this far without all the support."
Mr Want said aged care and disability providers had expressed interest in the development.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Advocate reporter in Devonport. Contact Libby at 0447176804 or libby.bingham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
The Advocate reporter in Devonport. Contact Libby at 0447176804 or libby.bingham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.