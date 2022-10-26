The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Devonport Showground Rezoning Completed

Libby Bingham
By Libby Bingham
October 26 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Developer Enrich Ventures founder Simon Want has announced the completion of the Devonport Showground rezoning to allow for a major housing project. Some of the old showground infrastructure such as the lights will be sold. Picture by Eve Woodhouse.

The iconic century-old Devonport Showground is entering a significant new chapter with the rezoning completed to transform it into "a village in a city".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Libby Bingham

Libby Bingham

reporter

The Advocate reporter in Devonport. Contact Libby at 0447176804 or libby.bingham@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.