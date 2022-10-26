High demand in LGH emergency department

Launceston General Hospital administration asks for people to reconsider going to the emergency department if their condition is not an emergency or life-threatening.
Deputy Secretary for hospitals and primary care Dale Webster said demand at LGH was putting pressure on the emergency department.
"As the LGH manages increased demand for emergency care, we ask the public for their patience and understanding should they experience longer wait times for lower acuity presentations," he said.
A release from Tasmanian Government said hospital staff are working hard to address the high demand, and the public can have confidence that the needs of emergency presentations will be met.
Mr Webster said emergency departments are for serious and life-threatening injuries and illnesses.
"If people have conditions that are not an emergency or life-threatening, they are encouraged to think about the right service for their needs and reconsider attending the LGH Emergency Department during this surge period," he said.
It is advised if a person requires medical assistance that is not an emergency or life-threatening, it is important to consider the available alternatives to attending the Emergency Department.
This includes visiting a pharmacy for minor ailments, exploring the possibility of booking an appointment with a local GP, or calling Health Direct on 1800 022 222 for free, trusted health information.
Health Direct is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. If needed during the after-hours period, you may be able to get a call back from a GP. Some GPs and pharmacies are also available after-hours.
If you require emergency medical assistance, call 000 immediately or make your way to an Emergency Department.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
