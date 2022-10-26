The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Dorset Council mayor Greg Howard wins another term

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
Updated October 26 2022 - 9:36am, first published 6:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Closer than I would've liked': Dorset mayor wins by 90 votes

Greg Howard has been voted back in as mayor of Dorset Council, securing the victory by a slim margin of just 90 votes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clancy Balen

Clancy Balen

Journalist at The Examiner

I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.