'Closer than I would've liked': Dorset mayor wins by 90 votes

Greg Howard has been voted back in as mayor of Dorset Council, securing the victory by a slim margin of just 90 votes.
Cr Howard won 50.98 per cent of the vote, followed by candidate Beth Donoghue with 49.02 per cent.
"It's a bit of a relief and closer than I would've liked, but I'm still very, very happy," Cr Howard said.
"Beth Donoghue is a clever lady, and we looked at that and thought she can clearly do a good job, so I'm not surprised she got as close as what she did."
However, he said after seven years in the role, he believed he had the confidence of the electorate.
"We've got a huge amount done for the Dorset municipality - it looks a picture - and we just look forward to continuing that and taking the community forward."
Cr Howard conceded the close results had sent a message to council, but said he would work hard to minimise any issues the council had.
"I would be naive if I didn't think that there are things we could have done better and if I didn't think that we made some mistakes, but I think on a balance we have done pretty well," Cr Tucker said.
"Everyone makes mistakes, the real sin would be to make the same mistake a second time."
However, he said the "vitriolic" nature of this year's election had impacted voter perceptions, and called for the state government to amend political advertising laws.
As for the council's overall performance, Cr Howard said his track record of completing projects and meeting deadlines was recognised by the electorate.
He said among his key achievements was the $20 million secured for the Sideling upgrade; funding to build the Western access road into Bridport; the Scottsdale Irrigation Scheme; and new public infrastructure like swimming pools and skateparks.
"The facilities for the population we have in Dorset are quite extraordinary," he said.
"People have to realise that we're a small regional council with a large road network and a large bridge network - the further you get away from the large cities, the less services that councils can afford to provide."
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
