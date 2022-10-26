The Examiner
Tasmania's teachers, nurses and child protection workers plan strike on November 9

By Isabel Bird
October 26 2022 - 6:24am
Public servants plan strike to force government negotiation

Teachers, school support staff, nurses and other health professionals, cleaners and child protection workers will strike on November 9, with protest rallies to be held statewide.

