The final votes have been counted, and the new Mayor for West Tamar has been declared.
Christina Holmdahl was re-elected as Mayor of West Tamar after she defeated fellow mayoral candidates, Rick Shegog, Peter Kearney, Joshua Manticas, Caroline Larner and Mark Price.
The final decision was declared at 7.30pm, with the final candidates coming down to Rick Shegog and Christina Holmdahl. Cr Holmdahl received 51.86% of the vote while Cr Shegog received 48.14% of the vote.
Cr Holmdahl said she was relieved she achieved victory and commended her challenger for running a terrific campaign.
"We have a democracy and everybody that ran, ran for the right reasons, and I really commend them for that, but obviously, I'm very happy that I won.
"I think I've made a great contribution to the council in the last four years, and there are a lot of projects that, along with my council colleagues, I'd like to see completed.
"I think I'm well known in the community, I've interacted with every sector of our community, I'm a full time Mayor, I don't hold another job so I'm able to be out and about, seven days a week.
Cr Holmdahl said she was pleased that the people of the West Tamar had put their faith in her.
"I can't take any credit for the good things that the council does. I can bring issues to the table and through debate, I can convince my council colleagues to support it and then it becomes a whole council success. It's not just my success.
She also said Council will be focusing on the Legana District plan in the coming years and said it was going to be a "big challenge".
"I'm confident that the council's up to it, and that's going to see a complete transformation in that part of the municipality.
Cr Homlmdahl said the West Tamar Council was one of the most cohesive councils in the state in terms of the way they operate.
"We dismiss some of the formalities that exist in other councils and I think that that goes for good governance and it goes well for the interaction that councillors can have with Council officers.
"At the end of the day, we're working as a team to a common end," she said.
Precisely 16,595 people voted in the West Tamar Council election, according to the TEC.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
