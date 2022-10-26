The Examiner
Northern Midlands mayor contest results released

By Luke Miller
Updated October 26 2022 - 6:04am, first published 5:56am
Mary Knowles re-elected as Northern Midlands mayor

While the TEC has only counted one-fifth of councillor votes for the Northern Midlands so far, final standings for the municipality's hotly contested mayoral seat have been officially released.

