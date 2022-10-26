Mary Knowles re-elected as Northern Midlands mayor

While the TEC has only counted one-fifth of councillor votes for the Northern Midlands so far, final standings for the municipality's hotly contested mayoral seat have been officially released.
Mary Knowles - a long-time councilor prior to winning the mayoral seat in 2018 following David Downie decision to not recontest his position - was re-elected securing 56.35 per cent of votes.
She successfully fended off stiff competition from debuting mayoral candidate Andrew McCullagh who bagged a voting total of 43.65 per cent, while the third candidate Kim Peart was excluded early on.
Cr Knowles attended the Translink Industrial Sub-division at Western Junction around 3:00pm today and was required to take the long way home to Gipps Creek due to detours resulting from the floods.
Therefore, she was unable to comment on her re-election, however, a comment is set to be provided within the next few hours.
Within a media release sent out in July when Cr Knowles announced she would re-contest her position, she detailed a few of her many accomplishments while leading the council for four years.
"My first action as mayor was to acknowledge the Tasmanian Aboriginal community, request a third flagpole, invite a flag-raising ceremony, and commence the reconciliation process," she said.
"We were also been incredibly successful in supporting jobs and development throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and I am proud to be part of a team that provided certainty for staff during the lockdown, while simultaneously offering support packages to businesses and community members."
Cr Knowles said, during her last term, most of the municipality's aging sporting precincts were improved, including the provision of female change-rooms, swimming pool upgrades, new cricket nets, and electronic scoreboards.
"Historic Ross also now has a delightful Village Green with an amphitheater enabling outdoor events to occur, and the thousands of tree plantings will enhance our environment into the future," she said.
"Community health and wellbeing have always been important to me, so I was pleased the building of shared pathways commenced in and between towns, while plans are in place for many future pathways, playgrounds, and parks, creating connections and healthy living options."
I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner.
