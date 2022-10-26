Break O'Day mayor Mick Tucker rewarded by electorate with third term

The Examiner
Mayor Mick Tucker returned to Break O'Day in council elections

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
Updated October 26 2022 - 9:19am, first published 5:57am
Break O'Day Council mayor Mick Tucker will sit for a third term after securing over 50 per cent of the votes needed.

