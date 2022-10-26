Break O'Day mayor Mick Tucker rewarded by electorate with third term

Break O'Day Council mayor Mick Tucker will sit for a third term after securing over 50 per cent of the votes needed.
"To be quite honest, I'm very, very much over the moon, but also very much aware of the responsibilities that being elected mayor again involves," Cr Tucker said.
"First and foremost is the responsibility of being a person who looks after all of our community and listens, but also to make our community a much better place."
Having been first elected to council in 2011, Cr Tucker has been the mayor of Break O'Day since 2014, something he said he takes "extremely seriously" as a fifth generation east-coast local.
Reflecting on why voters have brought him back for a third term, Cr Tucker said the electorate could bank on his reliability as a mayor and individual.
"People never, ever have to guess what I'm thinking - most people know that if I've got something to say, I'll say it," he said.
"You've always got to advocate on the interests of your community."
Cr Tucker said although Break O'Day consistently "punched above its weight", his goal for the next few years was to make the electorate a more self-reliant place that will keep young people in the area.
"Jobs and growth is something that's really important, but it's got to be done environmentally sustainably, and it has to be jobs for the future so that we do keep our youth in our community," he said.
"I want to try to help create an opportunity for people to go away, get educated then come back and hopefully there may be a there may be a job here waiting for them."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.