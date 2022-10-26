The Federal government was facing criticism from all sides in Tasmania on Wednesday, after its budget was seen as failing to address cost of living pressures in the state.
Just hours after the budget's release, the Australian Bureau of Statistics published new inflation figures that showed the Consumer Price Index rose to 7.3 per cent in the year to September.
Tasmanian inflation appeared to be even higher, with prices in the year to September in Hobart rising by 8.6 per cent - the fastest rate since the 1980s - with electricity accounting for the lion's share of the increase.
Tasmanian Treasurer Michael Ferguson said the budget fulfilled many of Federal Labor's election promises to the state, but failed to address the impact of the surging cost of living on the island.
"[There was] no mention of the much-promised $275 power bill relief and no continuation of the 25.3 cent per litre fuel excise cut," he said.
Adrienne Picone, chief executive officer of the Tasmanian Council of Social Services, agreed the Federal budget hadn't tackled rising national electricity prices.
"There is not enough being done to combat rising electricity costs at a federal level, with our bills still the highest in the country and the number of Tasmanians in energy debt, and the amount of that debt, continuing to grow," she said.
Opposition energy spokesman, Dean Winter, sought to shift blame for the inflationary pressures on to the state government and its failure to decouple from the national electricity market.
"Power prices have been forecast to go up by 75 per cent over two years," he said.
"The [state] Government must now commit to capping power prices for next financial year," he said.
Minister for Energy and Renewables, Guy Barnett, said regulated Tasmanian power prices are already among the lowest in the country.
He said building more energy connections with the mainland through Marinus Link would put push Tasmanian prices down.
"It has never been more important to make investments in long term national energy infrastructure like Marinus Link ... which will put downward pressure on energy prices," he said.
According to Marinus Link chief executive officer, Bess Clark, the project will shave $60-$70 per year from household power bills.
But Labor's Mr Winter said the state government's decision not to cap prices cost an average of $227 per household.
He said the the state government also "broke their promise to de-link from the National Electricity Market and now every Tasmanian is paying the price".
Mr Barnett responded: "Since coming to Government in 2014 electricity prices for Tasmania residential customers have only increased by 5.8 per cent in nominal terms and have actually decreased by 15.4 per cent in real terms."
