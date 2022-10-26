Man yelled at workers because price of chicken was too high

A 46-year-old man who hurled abuse at deli workers at Coles in Charles Street yelled at the workers because he was disgruntled with the price of chicken.
Stephen Phillip Salter, pleaded guilty in the Launceston Magistrates Court to disorderly conduct.
Police prosecutions said on September 16, 2022 in the late afternoon, Salter entered Coles on Charles Street and became aggressive towards staff and was asked to leave.
When police arrived at the scene, Salter was seen yelling at people within the store. When Salter noticed police, he punched a large glass window, however, no damage was caused.
Police prosecutions said Salter was seen "gesticulating his arm wildly" and yelled "f*** off you dickheads".
Slater represented himself in court and said he had been drinking at the time of the offence.
"I was in the deli, they were doing price downs and I carried on about the price of the chicken, because of a time period of a certain chicken, they had to be priced down.
"I was a bit tipsy, being an idiot, anr arguing with people in there.
Slater said he went into Coles the day after the offence and apologised for his actions.
"I told them I was so sorry, I felt like a total idiot.
"I shouldn't drink, I don't drink, and when I do drink it's bad for me because I feel ten times bigger.
Magistrate Ken Stanton said Salter's outburst was a problem and acknowledged that Salter had taken steps to address his issues.
"It seems this has been a problem for you, for a significant period of time," Mr Stanton said.
Salter was fined $350 for the offence, and ordered to pay a levy of $79. A conviction was recorded.
