Stephen Phillip Salter pleads guilty to disorderly conduct

By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
October 26 2022 - 7:00pm
Man yelled at workers because price of chicken was too high

A 46-year-old man who hurled abuse at deli workers at Coles in Charles Street yelled at the workers because he was disgruntled with the price of chicken.

