A Legislative Council committee has recommended that Tasmania Police recommence large-scale random breath and drug testing campaigns.
The committee recently held an inquiry into road safety in Tasmania and delivered 49 recommendations for the government and police to consider in its final report.
It recommended the government allocate revenue collected from road safety enforcement to road safety improvements and increase its road maintenance budget.
The committee said the government should consider raising the maximum speed for probationary motorcyclists form 80 km/h to 100 km/h.
It said Tasmania Police should re-establish a dedicated centralised traffic enforcement command within the force to increase enforcement efforts.
It said the government should investigate the allocating body cameras to school crossing guards.
In its findings, the committee noted motorcyclists were acknowledged as being over-represented in Tasmania's serious injuries and fatalities and that about 10 per cent of all crashes on state roads involved non-Tasmanian residents.
It found traffic policing did not appear to have the same resourcing as other important Tasmanian policing matters.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
