Federal budget forecasts more GST for Tasmania

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated October 26 2022 - 4:09am, first published 4:00am
Tasmania will receive $1.3 billion in GST revenue over the next four years, according to the recent federal budget.

The state's population increase has driven an increased share of GST revenue for Tasmania, Treasurer Michael Ferguson says.

Local News

