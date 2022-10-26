The state's population increase has driven an increased share of GST revenue for Tasmania, Treasurer Michael Ferguson says.
Tuesday's federal budget revealed the state is set to earn $1.3 billion in GST receipts over four years, which is 10 per cent above what the state government had anticipated or an extra $130 million.
Mr Ferguson said the state's population had increased by more than 30,000 people.
"Our population is now 570,000 people so that's the biggest reason that we've actually seen our GST revenue predictions go up," he said.
He said the extra money would be used to pay down some of the debt the government incurred through the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We'll be working very carefully to protect Tasmania's balance sheet going forward," Mr Ferguson said.
"You don't just decide on the strength of one budget night announcement on GST that you then go out and spend $1.3 billion."
Mr Ferguson said he was disappointed that the federal budget did not contain relief for Tasmanians from rising electricity costs.
"It's not good enough in the federal election campaign to say that we will be bringing down power prices by $275 per year and on budget night say power prices going up 50 per cent," he said.
Labor's finance spokesman Dean Winter said he hoped the government wasn't planning to use the extra GST money to fund its proposed Hobart stadium.
"The treasurer appeared to be saying today that he was going to use his GST windfall to pay off the debt that he's built up and we know that part of that debt is going to be building a $750 million stadium," he said.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
