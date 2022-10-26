Spreyton trainer Yassy Nishitani has had to be patient with four-year-old gelding Kaytee Valiente but reaped the reward when he led all the way in the Maiden Plate at Mowbray on Wednesday night.
Kaytee Valiente made his debut last November but was then off the scene for almost 12 months with a sesamoid problem.
"We've looked after him very carefully and brought him back slowly with treadmill training," Nishitani said.
"He's been checked by the vet all the time and we knew he was ready to go again.
"To win first-up is great for his owners who've had to be very patient."
Kaytee Valiente, by Unencumbered from a Choisir mare, cost $26,000 at the Inglis Melbourne Premier Yearling Sale in 2020.
"The owners bought him for me to train and I've always thought he was a special horse," Nishitani said.
Apprentice Codi Jordan took Kaytee Valiente to the front shortly after the start with heavily-backed favourite Rockierro ($13 to $3.40) on her outside.
Kaytee Valiente beat off Rockierro at the top of the straight then held on strongly to score by a length from Miss Red and the fast-finishing Night Missile.
Wesley Vale trainer John Keys got a nice share of the prizemoney after Zulu Guru won the 3YO Maiden even though it's his daughter Tegan who prepares the filly.
Keys bred the daughter of Zululand and five-time Tasmanian winner Chi Gong and co-owns her with Sydney connections.
As well as the $16,875 first prizemoney, the race carried $16,000 in Tasbred bonuses for the owners and another $4000 for the breeder.
Tegan Keys said Zulu Guru had missed the kick at her first start but Georgie Catania was able to get her out of the barriers quickly and she soon found the lead.
Although her rivals were gaining ground in the closing stages, the $10 chance held on well to score by a half length.
Keys said the filly probably benefited from the addition of blinkers "because she's a bit scared of other horses."
"We probably should have waited one more run but the owners were down from Sydney so we decided to go with them tonight," the trainer said.
Trainer John Blacker had no doubts that a fast pace played into the hands of five-year-old gelding Southern Wind who broke through at his 19th start in the 1620m Maiden.
"They went silly up front, as they do for some reason when the rail is out here, and that suited us," Blacker said.
"The horse was beaten less than a length in a maiden/class 1 race at his previous start after taking off a bit early and whacking away strongly.
"Dropping back to a mile maiden suited him better and the jockey (Liam Riordan) gave him the run of the race."
Blacker said that Southern Wind had only joined his stable at the the start of the season and "all his runs for us have been really good."
Despite that solid form, the grey gelding was unwanted in the betting, blowing from $5.50 to $10.
Punters were back on track in the Class 1 Handicap when the heavily-backed King Island ($6 to $3.20) won his second race since being bought cheaply in Victoria.
Chelsea Baker gave the Angela Brakey-trained gelding a nice run behind the leader and he strolled home by almost four lengths.
King Island is owned by Tasmanian racing historian Craig Kettle.
"Craig bought him after they thought he was too slow and he was going to go to the King Island Cup," Brakey said.
"But we've turned that around and he's actually a very handy horse."
Brakey said the secret to the transformation was a change of environment.
"He just loves being outside - he only goes into the stable when it's really wet - and Craig always comes to take him for a pick in the afternoons," the trainer said.
"Craig has been in the industry, on and off, for long time and it's so nice for him to have a horse that is doing really well."
1- 3YO MAIDEN, 1220m: 10.00 ZULU GURU (Tegan Keys, Georgie Catania) 1, 4.60 Royal And Tough (I Toker) 2, 11.00 Ada Way (T Baker) 3, 3.80 fav. Sistine (S Carr) 4. 1/2 len, hd. 1:12.56.
2- MAIDEN, 1220m: 9.00 KAYTEE VALIENTE (Yassy Nishitani, Codi Jordan) 1, 6.50 Miss Red (M Ulucinar) 2, 6.00 Night Missile (L Riordan) 3, 13.00 The Contaminator (B Muhcu) 4. 3.40 unpl. fav. Rockierro. Len, 1/2 len. 1:13.17.
3- MAIDEN, 1620m: 10.00 SOUTHERN WIND (John Blacker, Liam Riordan) 1, 10.00 A Wee Nip (I Toker) 2, 19.00 American Jewel (B Muhcu) 3, 5.50 Just For Curiosity (C Jordan) 4. 2.90 unpl. fav. Geegees Sunshine. 1/2 len, lng nk. 1:39.87.
4- CLASS 1, 1620m: 3.20 KING ISLAND (Angela Brakey, Chelsea Baker) 1, 19.00 Olympic Honour (D Pires) 2, 11.00 Googa The Goat (T Baker) 3, 6.00 Gee Gee Miss Quita (T Johnstone) 4. 2.50 unpl. fav. Needs Remembering. 3-3/4 len, hdf. 1:37.99.
5- BM76, 1620m: 3.20 RISING LIGHT (Gaetan Delon, David Pires) 1, 3.70 Bell Ringer Boy (B Neto) 2, 23.00 Argyle Beach (L Riordan) 3, 41.00 Encosta Fiorente (C Jordan) 4. 2.70 unpl. fav. Mywordis. Sht 1/2 hd, 5 len. 1:39.31.
6- CLASS 3, 1420m: 15.00 MAARKLE (John Luttrell, Taylor Johnstone) 1, 61.00 Off Peak (D Parish) 2, 6.50 Hot Relation (C Jordan) 3, 6.00 Berruti (S Carr) 4. 2.80 unpl. eq. fav. Power Magnum, Hero Of Romani. 3/4 len, 2 len. 1:26.1.
7- BM60, 1220m: 17.00 UNDER HIS EYE (Adrian Duggan, Troy Baker) 1, 2.25 fav. Sparkling One (C Baker) 2, 3.20 Gee Gee Als Prince (I Toker) 3, 5.50 Terracotta (B Muhcu) 4. 1/2 len, hd. 1:12.99.
8- BM60, 2150m: 4.20 PAGE (John Blacker, Liam Riordan) 1, 5.50 Gee Gee Enuf Speed (Taylor Johnstone) 2, 3.90 fav. Ashmania (Chelsea Baker) 3, 5.00 Renascence (Codi Jordan) 4. 2-1/2 len, 1/2 len.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
