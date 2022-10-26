The Examiner
Horse back from injury wins first-up at Mowbray for trainer Yassy Nishitani

GM
By Greg Mansfield
October 26 2022 - 11:30am
Kaytee Valiente, ridden by Codi Jordan, makes a successful return from injury at Mowbray on Wednesday night. Picture by Peter Staples
Longford trainer Angela Brakey has turned around a former Victorian horse considered to be "too slow".
Victorian jockey Liam Riordan gave Southern Wind the run of the race to win the 1620m Maiden.

Spreyton trainer Yassy Nishitani has had to be patient with four-year-old gelding Kaytee Valiente but reaped the reward when he led all the way in the Maiden Plate at Mowbray on Wednesday night.

