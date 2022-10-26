UPDATED, 5.30pm:
Northern Midlands council mayor has been announced with Mary Knowles being re-elected.
Read more here: Northern Midlands mayor contest results released
Candidates across Tasmania wait with baited breath as announcements for local government are delayed.
According to the Tasmanian Electoral Commission, counting for mayors and deputy mayor was delayed hours due to the influx of last minute votes leaving many staring at their monitors hitting refresh.
Counting began at 9am on Wednesday morning after 35,000 votes were received on Tuesday - the last day to vote.
Delays were caused due to the need to collection officers unable to extraction of all ballot papers Tuesday night as planned.
The majority of the 35,000 votes were submitted in person at council offices.
At this stage only two Northern mayors have been announced, George Town and Flinders councils.
George Town: George Town mayor elected in 2022 council election
It is expected that deputy mayors will not be announced until Thursday morning.
The 2022 local government election is the first to have mandatory voting. The postal voting system was selected which opened on Monday October 3.
As of 3pm, a number of council have not even reached a 20 per cent voting count mark including City of Launceston and Meander Valley with no progressive votes published.
Many areas saw more than 80 per cent return voting, higher than anticipated.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
