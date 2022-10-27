The Examiner
Letters to the editor | Town hall should remain in community hands

By Letters to the Editor
October 27 2022 - 9:30pm
Town hall should remain in community hands

Campbell Town Hall must not be lost to the Campbell Town community. It is too significant to the township. Its loss would be an ongoing loss to the cohesion of the town.

