Town hall should remain in community hands

Campbell Town Hall must not be lost to the Campbell Town community. It is too significant to the township. Its loss would be an ongoing loss to the cohesion of the town.
I have suggestions to allow its continuance for the benefit of the community.
It is located just one hundred metres from Campbell Town District High School and could easily be incorporated into that school's campus.
But let us be more enterprising than that and set it up as the Midlands Further Education campus.
It could become a centre for HSC studies and more adventurously TAFE courses. Some particular Midlands-centred courses could be offered - studies in wool technology, and fine wool sheep breeding.
Then studies in timber industry developments - after all just forty years ago Campbell Town boasted four sawmills within its boundaries. And studies in historic building preservation, the Midlands has any number of these!
The possibilities for the hall are almost endless, it just needs a little determination and but for my age, I'd volunteer for the job! I have fond memories of three years as the school's principal.
The state government has to cop some of the blame for the parking woes of Launceston, following Metro's change to bus routes a couple of years ago.
An example - the South Launceston route used to go via Heather and Glen Dhu Streets, past the Door of Hope and caravan park. But no more.
Many residents now face a walk of 1 kilometre to the bus in Wellington Street (impossible for many).
The Door of Hope frequently has an overflowing car park as their bus stop has gone. And motor homers in the caravan park have also lost that stop so they have to drive the motor homes into the city.
Launceston City Councillors didn't seem too concerned by these changes at the time, very few spoke up or supported the South Launceston residents who opposed this savage cut.
Now, surprise, more vehicles than ever before from this area are going into the CBD, adding to the parking woes.
