Aurora Energy releases 2021-22 annual report

Matt Maloney
Updated October 26 2022 - 3:33am, first published 3:31am
Aurora Energy fails to meet profit projection

Aurora Energy returned an after-tax profit $10 million below its target in 2021-22.

Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

