Downer's new asphalt processing plant in Mowbray begins construction

Clancy Balen
Clancy Balen
Updated October 26 2022 - 6:53pm, first published 6:00pm
Project manager Simon Jordan and apprentice carpenter Matthew Badger at the Remount Road Mowbray site. Picture by Phillip Biggs

The major components for a $10 million asphalt manufacturing facility in Mowbray have arrived, as part of a plan to begin producing partly recycled road surfacing for the state.

