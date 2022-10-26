The major components for a $10 million asphalt manufacturing facility in Mowbray have arrived, as part of a plan to begin producing partly recycled road surfacing for the state.
Owned by mining and infrastructure company Downer, the new facility will replace an existing plant in Mowbray that will double the production rate of asphalt.
Downer project manager Simon Jordan said with the major components now on site, construction for the plant could begin by the end of the year.
"The plant's been specifically designed to cater for the market for the next 20 years into the foreseeable future and it's a big investment by Downer into the local market," Mr Jordan said.
Plans to decommission the current Mowbray plant - which will soon reach its 35-year life cycle - have provided the company with a new opportunity to invest and implement sustainable technology for the site.
READ MORE: High demand in LGH emergency department
Mr Jordan said the new plant would use a high proportion of recycled waste glass, soft plastics, crumb rubber from old tires, and about 30 per cent reclaimed pavement to produce the asphalt.
It will also have a lower carbon emissions profile than the existing plant.
"Nationally, we are a large user of energy, so being sustainable and closing the loop is very important to Downer's vision and focus," he said.
Mr Jordan said about 80 local contractors would be employed over the nine-month project timeline and would employ four full-time workers when operational.
Long-time staff from the decommissioned site would also be re-employed.
With the state government investing in dozens of road and infrastructure projects over the next decade, Downer general manager Tasmania Marcus Stephens said the new plant would provide integral support to the rollout.
"Our two asphalt manufacturing facilities in Tasmania currently produce thousands of tonnes each year that are used to build and maintain roads right across the state," Mr Stephens said.
"Once the new plant is commissioned, we will more than double our production rate, enabling Downer to service customers more efficiently."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.