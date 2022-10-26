Greg Kieser has been reelected as George Town mayor and said he was delighted at the result and was looking forward to finishing off what he started four years ago.
Cr Kieser said he believed most people were pleased with the "clear and obvious visible progress of the agenda George Town Council had established".
"I think that there's a strong theme that our community is pleased to see stability returned, and a strong emphasis on strong fiscal management and they want to see the agenda of diversifying our economy completed," Cr Kieser said.
"We are very close to formally opening our motor bike tracks.
"There's a lot of additional activity that has to go with that in terms of marketing our municipality as a tourism destination, and then also completing what we call the Wild Tamar initiatives.
Cr Kieser said the initiative was bringing additional George Town municipal tourism adventure offerings such as rock climbing and various watersport activities such as scuba diving, kayaking and fishing charters.
He also said the introduction of the Keystone projects and Regent Square projects were two things he was proud of in his previous tenure.
Cr Kieser said the people of George Town were experiencing a difficult time as a result of the alleged murder which took place on Saturday night.
"When you have significant events of that nature that transpire on the weekend, that shakes your community, but we are very strong and very resilient," he said.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
