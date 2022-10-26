The Examiner
Greg Kieser re-elected as mayor of George Town in 2022

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated October 26 2022 - 2:39am, first published 2:30am
George Town mayor Greg Kieser.

Greg Kieser has been reelected as George Town mayor and said he was delighted at the result and was looking forward to finishing off what he started four years ago.

