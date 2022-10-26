Flinders elects Rachel Summers as new mayor

Rachel Summers has been announced as the new mayor of Flinders Island.
The results counted just before 1pm on Wednesday showed that Ms Summers defeated Peter Rhodes, with a first preference count of 467 to 232, 66.81% of the vote.
With 834 electors enrolled and a response rate of 85.73%, there are still 7 councillors to be elected including the deputy mayor.
Ms Summers was previously in the role of Acting Deputy Mayor, which she began in 2018.
She takes on the role from former Mayor David Williams who was first elected in 2006.
The deputy mayor role is still to be decided, with Vanessa Grace and Ken Stockton in the running.
The nine candidates for Flinders Island council were Garry Blenkhorn, Aaron Burke, Carol Denise Cox, Vanessa Grace, Linda Nicol, Chris Rhodes, Peter Rhodes, Ken Stockton and Rachel Summers.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.