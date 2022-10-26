There is no sign of price relief for squeezed Tasmanians, with annual inflation pushing towards 9 per cent as electricity and housing costs surge.
Hobart inflation - the best available measure for Tasmania - increased by a thumping 2.3 per cent in the September quarter to reach an annual rate of 8.6 per cent, the Australian Bureau of Statistics estimated.
MOST READ: Federal Budget: Tasmania secures haul
Annual inflation was at 6.5 per cent three months earlier.
Hobart's 2.3 per cent quarterly increase was largely driven by increases in the cost of:
The federal budget forecast electricity prices nationally would increase by an average 56 per cent in the next 18 months.
Annual national inflation was up from 6.1 per cent to 7.3 per cent after a 1.8 per cent increase in the September quarter.
National and Hobart inflation were both miles ahead of wages growth, based on the latest available figures, meaning most workers' real incomes and spending power continued to decline.
The ABS' wage price index estimated Tasmanian wages paid for the same work increased by 2.9 per cent in the year to June.
While not a low figure in itself, it was a long way behind inflation.
Wage price index data for the September quarter is due on November 16.
The latest national inflation figures will be a key consideration for the Reserve Bank board on Tuesday when it decides whether to hike the cash rate again, which would signal more pain for home buyers with variable interest rate loans.
The Reserve's inflation target band is 2-3 per cent, and the inflation numbers are likely to increase the chances of more interest rate hikes.
In minutes from the October meeting, when it hiked for a sixth successive month, but by 0.25 percentage points rather than the recent run of 0.50 percentage point increases, the central bank said: "The size and timing of future interest rate increases will continue to be determined by the incoming data and the board's assessment of the outlook for inflation and the labour market."
"The board remains resolute in its determination to return inflation to target and will do what is necessary to achieve that outcome."
The ABS said the most significant contributors to the national inflation rise in the September quarter were new dwellings (plus 3.7 per cent), gas (plus 10.9 per cent) and furniture (up by 6.6 per cent).
"Food (plus 3.2 per cent) prices continued to rise, driven by meals out and takeaway foods (plus 2.9 per cent) due to higher ingredient, wage and transportation costs," it said.
"Fruit (plus 6.6 per cent) and vegetables (plus 2.9 per cent) continued to rise through the quarter, reflecting high input costs and weather-damaged crops, although vegetable prices eased in the month of September."
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.