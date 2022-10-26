Clubs could be investigated by former police officers and detectives as part of a crackdown on football salary cap breaches next season.
On Wednesday, AFL Tasmania released their new statewide salary cap model which will be in place for senior men's competitions across the state in 2023.
The Club Sustainability Model and Total Player Payments Scheme is designed to ensure competitive balance in competitions and promote club sustainability.
It covers seven leagues including the State League and NTFA.
For each competition, there's a yearly cap for coaches and players and a weekly cap on player payments.
NTFA and TSL players will be required to sign a Standard Player Declaration and must cooperate with any investigations and answer questions.
Players must provide the investigations officer with copies of documents if requested and may also be required to sign a statutory declaration as part of any investigation.
Coaches are also required to sign a contract/agreement with their club and must cooperate with any investigations, including providing copies of documents.
Clubs are required to:
Head of AFL Tasmania Damian Gill was clear there would be consequences for those who break the rules.
"My message to all players and clubs is if you don't do anything wrong you don't have anything to worry about but if you flagrantly breach the rules then look out," he said.
Breaches are classified as minor, moderate or major and penalties include fines, suspensions and losing premiership points.
Gill said the system was designed to make it easy to catch offenders.
"Because of the weekly limit on player payments if someone is shopping themselves around and doing the wrong thing that will become very obvious, very early," he said.
"There are things within the set-up to make it clear to us people are doing the wrong thing."
Gill said it was now on players to get up to speed.
"This model is designed to give power back to clubs and coaches, and players are now on notice to know their responsibilities within the broader football landscape," he said. He explained AFL Tasmania was looking to employ former police officers and detectives to become investigators.
"It's important we have that level of expertise involved because we're deadly serious about this, we want everyone to be on an even playing field," he said.
"It's important for the competitions around the state that each team turns up each week knowing they're playing to the same rules as their opposition."
Gill said the investigation team would be managed by AFL Tasmania.
"They can be alerted with queries in a number of ways," he said.
"Originally (queries) will be vetted and then determined whether they need to go to a full investigation.
"That can come through people putting forward claims about breaches.
"AFL Tas also has the power to take something straight to an investigation.
"We aren't sure how many investigations we'll see in first year but as matter of process and with testing the model, we'll audit a number of the (2023) grand final teams across competitions to make sure we're doing things right."
There will be an independent Player Payments Tribunal to hear investigation findings and determine penalties.
Gill said the new scheme was brought in following discussion with clubs about how to make footy more sustainable and ensure clubs were spending in a viable way.
"Clubs have understood that and been welcoming of that conversation," he said.
"It's come from that good place of making sure they can keep turning the lights on year after year.
"And they're not worried about putting players on the field and don't need money to make sure they're a competitive football team because through this model everyone is on same level of footy."
He's hopeful clubs won't try to push the limits of the rules.
"I hope not and it would go against the spirit of the conversations we've had to date," Gill said.
"That's why we've got the protections and rules in play and that if someone does breach, you're able to come down hard and send a message."
