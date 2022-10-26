The Examiner
Meet Tasmania's 2023 nominees for Australian of the year

Updated October 26 2022 - 8:05pm, first published 5:00pm
Nominees for the 2023 Tasmania Australian of the Year Awards include health workers and volunteers, community leaders, a citizen scientist, a marathon runner and the founder of Hobart's first Aboriginal walking tour.

