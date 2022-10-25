The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanian flood danger not over yet as rain keeps coming

Sean Ford
By Sean Ford
Updated October 25 2022 - 10:50pm, first published 10:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Recent flooding near Latrobe. Picture by Eve Woodhouse.

River systems in Tasmania's northern half are "absolutely saturated" and flash flooding remains possible, the SES has warned.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sean Ford

Sean Ford

Journalist

The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.