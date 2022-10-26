Education department aware of demand for staff

Tasmania's Department of Education has acknowledged the high demand for professional support staff as speech therapists and school-based social workers call for better pay and conditions.
On Tuesday during the Community and Public Sector Union conference at Door of Hope, health professionals said the impact of poor work conditions and low pay was now hurting thousands of Tasmanian students.
MOST READ: Federal Budget: Tasmania secures haul
"We are committed to negotiating in good faith and the government is very keen to finalise negotiations with unions on new Industrial Agreements as soon as possible," a department spokesperson said.
"The Tasmanian Government and the Department for Education, Children and Young People remain committed to supporting our highly valued education workforce, including professional support staff, all of whom are vitally important in improving educational outcomes for our students."
The Tasmanian government has added resources to help with the high demand for professional support staff such as a permanent relief pool in 2021 to triage, prioritise and respond to student and school needs.
In the the 2022-23 state budget, $3.8 million was promised for an additional eight psychologists and eight social workers.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.