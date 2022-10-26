The Examiner
Danny Gibson new mayor for Launceston

Alison Foletta
Alison Foletta
Updated October 26 2022 - 7:54am, first published 7:30am
Danny Gibson has been announced at City of Launceston's new mayor. Picture by Paul Scambler

After several weeks campaigning and a delay in vote counting, Danny Gibson will be the new mayor for City of Launceston council.

