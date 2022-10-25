Hospice important for voluntary assisted dying

The Friends of Northern Hospice have long advocated for the terminally ill to have care options available to them at the end of their life.
Voluntary Assisted Dying is about to be introduced into Tasmania, however only a small percentage of people with a terminal illness will access this service.
Records show that most people would like to die at home but again only a small percentage do.
A dedicated, home-like Hospice, in a tranquil setting with access to gardens, offering dignified, holistic care for patients and their families is a wonderful option.
Such a facility would greatly assist with relieving LGH bed block, unnecessary and costly admissions to A&E and bring all palliative and end of life care services together.
Come on Tasmanians, the pollies seem to be out of control. They want us to build a useless stadium down south and a ridiculous cable in the north.
The stadium will be largely an echo chamber... ignored by most of the population. The cable will ensure we are paying top dollar for our power, when our power should be almost costless.
Tasmanians are being conned by Marinus green-washing.
Experts agree if we have any hope of saving this planet we love, climate change and biodiversity loss must be tackled together, do both or do nothing. Yet Tasnetworks environment wrecking transmission route through Loongana Valley ignores a dozen threatened species and the biodiversity that supports them.
Marinus is a game changer of the worse kind. Tasmanian's should consider what the arbitrary 200% renewable target will actually look like. Two thirds of Tasmania sits under a REZ, so be prepared to fight windfarms and transmission lines across your treasured landscapes. A streamlined approvals process will have investors lined up for an easy time of it while communities are victimised for standing up.
It is impossible to have an open mind on this when such wide scale environmental and social impacts are being set in motion. I do not want other communities to experience what we are going through right now and I hope Tasmanians will have a think about what Marinus represents and decide to join us on the battle lines.
My wife and I are one of millions of Australian customers caught up in the Medibank Private cyber security breach and are very concerned, angry and disappointed.
Now we know how the Optus customers feel. Concerned that our details could enable funds to be deleted from our accounts and our identities could be used for fraudulent purposes.
Angry that after the Optus cyber breach, Medibank Private did not review their own cyber security on behalf of their customers to ensue this could not happen.
Disappointed that over three emails from Medibank Private it went from not concerned, slightly concerned and then really concerned. On behalf of Optus customers, lawyers are looking at a class action against that company for their cyber breach.
I would be first in line if the same action was taken against Medibank Private, not for financial gain but to hold them accountable for letting customer details end up in the hands of a cyber-criminal.
In the emails that we received, there was a number given to call for advice, however this number is just their normal customer service number that often takes hours to get through at any time for a general enquiry, let alone wanting to discuss concerns about this breach.
Given his awful history, the argument to no longer commemorate John Batman in the name of a bridge is understandable. But overwhelming public ignorance of the attachment of the name suggests we might keep the name and just change its acknowledgment.
Perhaps a Batplane whooshing under the bridge surface and some of the shabby looking A frame could be decorated with bat motifs.
Volunteering at a visitor information centre, I know some people are disappointed when their belief about the bridge name is corrected.
