The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor | Hospice important for voluntary assisted dying

By Letters to the Editor
Updated October 25 2022 - 10:55pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hospice important for voluntary assisted dying

The Friends of Northern Hospice have long advocated for the terminally ill to have care options available to them at the end of their life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.