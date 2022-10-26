What's the environmental impact of feeding 8 billion people? A landmark study has the answer

As the world's population looks set to pass eight billion people by 2023, finding ways to produce enough food sustainably may seem like an impossible task.
Now, researchers from Australia and the US have attempted to map the entire world's food production in a landmark study to find what sort of environmental 'footprint' our food habits are leaving.
The long-running study, published in Nature Sustainability on Monday, revealed just five countries - India, China, the United States, Brazil and Pakistan - make up nearly half of the world's food footprint.
Pork, beef, rice and wheat were among the highest environmentally impactful foods, although this differed between countries due to how efficiently they were produced.
The study while found livestock had a high impact on greenhouse gas emissions, wheat and rice had high environmental impacts due to water usage and the amount of land clearing required to grow crops. It also noted fertilisers and animal waste run-off had sizeable impacts on water quality.
The cumulative environmental pressures were derived almost entirely from land-based food production, with the study concluding crop production - whether consumed by people or livestock - dominated as the biggest footprint.
University of Tasmania researcher Kirsty Nash, one of the lead authors of the study, said whether we like it or not, all the food we consume has some impact on the environment.
"We need to produce a lot of food, but that food has associated environmental pressures that come out of it, whether it's the amount of freshwater that's used, or the amount of land cleared for crops, or livestock, or greenhouse gas emissions," Ms Nash said.
The hope, according to the researchers, is that such a large global data set could be used to inform policy around sourcing food in environmentally sustainable ways. And the scale of the information collected has internationally applicable potential.
"The interesting thing about this sort of data, because it's a global data set, it's actually relevant to everywhere," Ms Nash said.
"Whether you're talking about Washington or Launceston, it's the same level of importance to people and the environmental footprint of what they're consuming."
The study looked at 99 per cent of the world's food production systems across terrestrial and aquatic production systems, as well as where the food was being produced in order to gauge its overall impact.
Although the study left out tobacco, tea, coffee, and other low-nutrient foods, the comprehensive analysis looked at how water consumption, fertilisers and pesticides were used; differences between gear used for fishing; and emissions from boats and farm machinery to determine how efficiently (or not) food was produced.
"About nine to 10% of environmental pressures come from aquatic life, such as fish and seafood, but they actually only account for 1% of total food production," she said.
"So you need to actually look across both land and sea to be able to get that sort of oversight and visual of what's happening."
With the study complete, Ms Nash said the next step was to take the data and apply it to local or regional scenarios to determine effective and sustainable policies.
"In certain areas, you might have a particular government or community that's more concerned about particular environmental pressure,
"It's one thing to know that as a whole, but it's also about knowing where within a country, you're actually seeing that environmental pressure."
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
