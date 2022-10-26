The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Landmark study shows total environmental impact of global food system

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
Updated November 1 2022 - 7:39pm, first published October 27 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
What's the environmental impact of feeding 8 billion people? A landmark study has the answer

As the world's population looks set to pass eight billion people by 2023, finding ways to produce enough food sustainably may seem like an impossible task.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clancy Balen

Clancy Balen

Journalist at The Examiner

I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.