Tasmanian Government defends event ambitions for proposed Hobart stadium

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated October 25 2022 - 6:22am, first published October 24 2022 - 4:00pm
Projections on crowd number at stadium 'rubbery'

Labor has accused the government of massively overstating both the projected attendee numbers at events and the number of projected events at the proposed Hobart stadium.

