Projections on crowd number at stadium 'rubbery'

Labor has accused the government of massively overstating both the projected attendee numbers at events and the number of projected events at the proposed Hobart stadium.
The government provided data to consultancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers for a report on the stadium project, indicating the venue would host 44 events a year.
It said there would be six A-League matches with an average attendance of 11,500 at the $750 million stadium and seven NRL matches with average crowds of 15,000.
Labor leader Rebecca White said the numbers didn't stack up when compared to last year's A-League game attendances which showed an average crowd of less than 1500.
"These projections clearly show the government is relying on rubbery figures to justify spending $750 million on a stadium, especially with no business case to back up any of their claims," she said.
"Labor supports Tasmanias bid for an AFL/AFLW team, but we do not support signing a blank cheque to the AFL to spend taxpayers money on a stadium."
In response to projected event attendances at the proposed stadium, Premier Jeremy Rockliff said considerable work had been undertaken to quantify the economic and community benefit from the development.
"The stadium is but one element of an integrated and contemporary arts, entertainment and sports precinct," he said.
"Research and resultant reports show that the appeal of a new stadium venue will attract an estimated 20 new events each year to the state based on multiple sporting codes, concerts and festival take-up."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.