The federal government joined the global methane pledge this week, joining 122 countries committed to collectively reduce global methane emissions across energy and resources, agriculture and waste sectors.
The pledge is a voluntary commitment with signatories including the US, United Kingdom and the European Union, working collectively to reduce global methane emissions across all sectors by at least 30 per cent below 2020 levels by 2030.
Cattle are the number one agricultural source of greenhouse gases worldwide. Each year, a single cow will belch about 220 pounds of methane.
In a statement from the National Farmers Federation, they said they had received assurances farmers will not be adversely impacted by Australia signing the pledge.
"We welcome government's commitments which recognise the role farmers play in sustainably producing food and fibre and managing the landscape every day of the week as part of the ongoing emission reduction journey," they said.
Methane is a potent greenhouse gas, about 28 times more powerful than carbon dioxide at warming the Earth.
The pledge does not require Australia to focus solely on agriculture, or reduce agricultural production or livestock numbers.
Tasmanian Farmers and Graziers Association chief executive Hugh Christie said Tasmanian farmers have long understood this need for sustainable production.
"This need was demonstrated by substantial existing investment into emission reductions undertaken by many of our farmers, much of which has resulted in emission reductions prior to 2020," Mr Christie said.
"This is consistent with national efforts that has seen a reduction in broader emissions by the agricultural sector of 59 per cent from 2005 levels, most of which predates the 2020 reference point for the global methane pledge."
He said the commitment is critical to allaying fears regarding the potential for actions similar to those recently legislated in New Zealand that severely impact the agricultural sector.
"TFGA looks forward to working with government and all sectors of the industry to ensure that Tasmania's natural advantages provide the ability for our farmers to benefit from their ongoing commitment to sustainable production," Mr Christie said.
