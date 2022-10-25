The long-awaited return of key JackJumpers Clint Steindl and Will Magnay has been front of mind for coach Scott Roth, with the duo primed for a comeback.
Taking part in much of the JackJumpers' training on Tuesday, Roth believed the pair were "on track" in their road back from injury.
"Sam (McDaniel), Clint (Steindl) and Will (Magnay) practised with us quite a lot (on Tuesday)," Roth said.
"All signs are pointing in the right direction and hopefully in the next two to three weeks we see them back on the floor."
With McDaniel managing some important minutes against the Perth Wildcats last Saturday, Roth was confident in his returning form.
"Sammy has been great," he said.
"He got a few extra minutes with the game being lopsided towards us, and it was helpful for him to get that."
"He's at least another two to three weeks away from getting the legs back underneath him."
Set to take on the New Zealand Breakers in Auckland on Sunday, Roth believed it would be a significant test for the in-form JackJumpers.
All signs are pointing in the right direction and hopefully in the next two to three weeks we see them back on the floor.- JackJumpers' coach, Scott Roth
"They (new Zealand) have been playing well and have also had their moments," he said.
"I think there are going to be a lot of ups and downs and winning and losing streaks.
"We have a long way to go."
As Steindl, Magnay and McDaniel return to form, Star forward Jack McVeigh put pen to paper, signing a two-year contract extension with the JackJumpers recently.
"I was happy to put pen to paper," McVeigh said.
I think there are going to be a lot of ups and downs and winning and losing streaks.- JackJumpers' coach, Scott Roth
"From upstairs management to my teammates, support staff and the people of Tasmania, it makes me want to stay here and keep playing basketball for as long as I can.
"As a basketball player, this is only just the beginning."
For JackJumpers' coach Scott Roth, hopes were high that McVeigh's contract extension would lead into a long career with his side.
"Jack deservedly got a contract extension and I'm hoping he finishes his career here," Roth said.
He's tremendous for us on and off the floor and is only getting better.
"He fits right in."
Sports Journalist at The Advocate newspaper covering Tasmania's North-West and West Coast. Email: laura.smith@theadvocate.com.au
Sports Journalist at The Advocate newspaper covering Tasmania's North-West and West Coast. Email: laura.smith@theadvocate.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.