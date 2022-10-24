The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Court

Matthew Raymon Colin Watkins allegedly tried to evade police on a pushbike

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated October 25 2022 - 7:16am, first published October 24 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man who allegedly tried to evade police on a pushbike became bogged in mud

A man alleged to have evaded police on a pushbike with an internal combustion engine, tried to get away from the scene but became bogged in mud when he turned into a driveway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.