Man who allegedly tried to evade police on a pushbike became bogged in mud

A man alleged to have evaded police on a pushbike with an internal combustion engine, tried to get away from the scene but became bogged in mud when he turned into a driveway.
Matthew Raymon Colin Watkins had pleaded guilty to evading police, using an unregistered motor vehicle, using a motor vehicle with no premium cover, and driving while not the holder of a driver licence.
When police prosecutions read out the facts to Watkins, he disputed some of the claims. Magistrate Simon Brown said he had no choice but to enter pleas of not guilty.
Police prosecutor Bradley Collins said on August 14, 2022, at about 1.05am, police observed an unregistered motorcycle in Newnham and activated their sirens to intercept Watkins.
Mr Collins alleged that Watkins failed to pull over and briefly turned back to police and was travelling at speeds of 55km/h.
"The vehicle was followed for some time and was observed to turn into a driveway and shortly after became bogged in mud," Mr Collins said.
Mr Collins said Watkins was subsequently arrested and taken to the police. He told the court Watkins said he had no intention of pulling over.
"The vehicle the defendant was riding was a bicycle with an internal combustion engine attached... capable of providing more than 200 watts of output," he said.
"Watkins said it was a two-stroke engine and was not registered."
Watkins represented himself in court and said the pushbike he was riding at the time was powered by an engine.
"At first I didn't see the lights on because I had a helmet and everything on as well, but I wasn't looking around.
"When I did look around, there was no lights, there was nothing. I didn't realise they were behind me until they put their lights on.
Watkins said he pulled over when police activated their sirens.
Mr Brown said he could not accept the guilty plea for the evasion offence, based on Watkin's version of events.
The matter will be set for a hearing on March, 3, 2023.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.