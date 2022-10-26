Greater Northern Raiders men's coach Tim Coyle has challenged his batters to start cashing in on good starts.
In three rounds of Cricket Tasmania Premier League one-dayers, several batsmen have spent valuable time at the crease but it is no coincidence that the team's only win came when one of the top order converted that into a big score.
Alistair Taylor's 78 in the round-two Duckworth-Lewis victory over New Town is the Raiders' top score by a considerable margin and Coyle wants to see a plethora of 30-somethings turned into half-centuries at least.
"That's the challenge after those three games," he said.
"We've had several what you could call teasing performances where batters have made starts and looked really good but then got out. I'd include Sam O'Mahony and Spencer Hayes in that."
Opening the batting, O'Mahony has recorded consecutive scores of 23 on the back of 17 in round one while Hayes has come in at five in all three matches and produced uncannily similar contributions of 30, 28 and 31.
John Hayes (30) and Miles Barnard (22) continued the trend in the opening-round four-wicket loss to Glenorchy while the round-three loss to North Hobart saw the tail take the initiative with Jono Chapman (47) top scoring, Dravid Rao adding 22 and James Beattie 21 not out batting at eight, nine and 10 respectively.
They've all looked good but not gone on so that's what we're going to be working on- Raiders coach Tim Coyle
"They've all looked good but not gone on so that's what we're going to be working on."
The team had a long and frustrating day on Saturday, travelling down for the first half of a two-day fixture against Glenorchy which ultimately fell foul of the weather without a ball being bowled.
"We had the covers off and the wicket looked OK but then it started to rain and later it got pretty heavy so that was it," Coyle said.
"It's frustrating but we cannot control it. Yes it's a long day but it is what it is and it's all part of being in the Premier League."
The fixture will now revert to an one-dayer and Coyle said the Raiders' training will be adjusted accordingly.
"We had switched our focus to the red ball but we can easily switch back and we're going OK in the one-day games."
In contrast to the men, the Raiders women managed to get two matches played during the wet weekend and coach Darren Simmonds was delighted with the resilience of his young line-up.
Despite losing a handful of big names to the WBBL, a fledgling side fell just short of Clarence at windswept Kangaroo Bay Oval before defeating them by 15 runs thanks to an unbeaten partnership between opener Kate Sherriff (64 not out) and captain Montana Bradley (21 not out).
The women again travel south on Sunday for another Twenty20 at the TCA Ground against North Hobart.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.