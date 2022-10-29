After three decades of competing, four-time gold medal Paralympian and 2022 Special Olympics medallist Jason Cooper is retiring from a life on the courts.
"I'm proud of what I've done at the Games, but I'm glad its come to the end of it because I don't feel I can give 110 per cent of my body and mind anymore," Mr Cooper said.
"After 32 years it's time to take a step back."
Mr Cooper competed in his first Paralympics in the 1992 Madrid Games, where he took home four gold medals in swimming.
"It's a lot of hard work and early mornings, or 'chasing the black line' as Ian Thorpe used to say," Mr Cooper said.
"After all this time in sport, I've learnt to become more patient. I've seen a lot of changes in sport, some good and some bad."
Mr Cooper took home a bronze medal in tennis at the 2022 Special Olympics, and a gold medal in doubles tennis with partner Nic Heames.
After a lifetime of competing, Mr Cooper said he wants to give back to the sporting community.
"I've got a North and North-West tennis challenge in a couple of weeks, and after that it's it for me.
"I want to help younger athletes get to their peak because I know when I was younger I needed the guidance and experience.
"I've taken no shortcuts to my career, and I put that in my life too."
Mr Cooper was nearly killed as a child when he was struck by a car. The damage was so severe he lost a part of his right lung.
"I was only about five or six years of age and to this day I don't know where my life would be without sports," he said.
"I could have gone down a darker path, abused drugs and alcohol but I'm glad I never did that and now I value my life more than anything else.
"I guess it wasn't my time to go, but look at what I've achieved because of that?"
He said in the future he hopes to help influence younger athletes.
"I want to make sure they stay on the straight and narrow. I know the pressures they'd be going through because I've been through it myself," Mr cooper said.
"I've got 30 years of experience to pass on. That's all I really want to do for the rest of my life."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
