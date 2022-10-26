Heightened levels deliver a flood of fish

Northern trout fishers might well carefully check river sidewaters for feeding fish after heavy rain again lifted levels of streams like the Meander, Macquarie including its Lake River tributary, Brumbys Creek the North Esk and the South Esk system.
A keen fly-fisher had success at Curries River Dam a week ago. Fishing a black nymph before the wind strengthened, he landed several rainbows, small but in good nick.
Another angler also did well at Four Springs Lake that day.
On a shore towards which the breeze was blowing, he found trout rising to red spinner mayflies and presented another nymph to take six brownies.
The Inland Fisheries Service advises of likely damage to Anglers Access sites on Northern rivers and asks the public to keep away until staff have checked.
If you notice any stiles or signs that staff can collect, please call 1300 INFISH [1300 463474] or email infish@ifs.tas.gov.au
Up top, the specialist in trolling for trout deep began this month on Woods Lake and limited out on each of four trips, made in calm weather early in the day with trout rising everywhere.
He reported taking bags in a few hours and although returning many, said that while most trout were small, all were in top nick.
Another keen veteran reported that many hefty trout were cruising over lake shores recently flooded and were chopping down on big dry flies, some imitating spiders.
