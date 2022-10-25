Ashley staffing issues resolved by workers from Northern Territory

Experienced staff from the Northern Territory are working at the Ashley Youth Detention Centre to fill staffing requirements as the state continues to train new social worker recruits for the centre.
Children and Youth Minister Roger Jaensch said seven interstate staff joined the centre's roster on October 5.
He said youth worker graduates would complete training at the end of October and an additional recruitment round will see a new training course start in December.
"The advice from my department is that the young people are out of their rooms engaging in normal programming thanks to the the continued efforts of our staff on the ground," Mr Jaensch said.
"There has been a group of senior officials convened across government agencies to deliver urgent responses to the current situation at Ashley, particularly in relation to staffing," he said.
"When young people are unable to be supervised due to staffing ratio requirements which are there for their safety and the safety of staff, we need to apply restrictions from time to time...this is not punishment, this is about obligations to safety of staff and those young people."
Mr Jaensch said there had been an "uptick" in the number of young people at Ashley.
"A mixture of girls and boys, which means we have to maintain additional separations which puts additional stress on that workforce.
"Staff on the ground will continue to do everything they can to provide for the safety and wellbeing of colleagues and workers as we work through this difficult period."
