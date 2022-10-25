Ashley staffing issues resolved by workers from Northern Territory

The Examiner
Ashley Youth Detention Centre staffing issues assisted by Northern Territory workers

By Isabel Bird
Updated October 25 2022 - 4:07am, first published 4:02am
Experienced staff from the Northern Territory are working at the Ashley Youth Detention Centre to fill staffing requirements as the state continues to train new social worker recruits for the centre.

