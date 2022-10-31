The Price Paid is not your common or garden sport auto-biography.
But then, Tim Paine's career was anything but orthodox.
Unlike so many of its ilk, the book actually appears to have been mostly written by the subject. Although journalist Peter Lalor is thanked in the "acknowledgements", there does not appear to be a ghost writer and the copyright smallprint includes a bizarre line identifying the author as the author.
It has no words on the back cover.
A pivotal character in the plot remains nameless throughout.
And then there's that title - a reference to the two scandals which came to define the Tasmanian's career far more than any achievement which might appear on a scorecard.
But, as Paine pointed out: "There was a lot of stuff going on that wasn't cricket."
He was talking specifically about the 2020 Test series against India, but could have been summing up the career of a teenage sensation which peaked with international success but sunk to the depths of a "four week" finger injury lasting seven years and then the sandpaper and sexting scandals.
Again, Paine comes straight to the point: "The dream has become a nightmare, and it is horrendous."
The narrative jumps in head first, with the Prologue detailing the consequences of the saga which destroyed his Test career and nearly his health and marriage.
"A text exchange from an employee at Cricket Tasmania turns flirtatious and the exchange goes too far. I was an idiot, but it was consensual and ... it was unspeakably, unforgivably stupid," he writes.
"Over the years I've wondered why I did what I did and I don't want to make excuses - it was dumb, it was wrong, it was a breach of trust with my wife - but how was I so thoughtless, so self-indulgent?
"For nearly four years I lived like a condemned man."
Unsurprisingly, the most headline-grabbing aspect of the book ($49.99, Pan Macmillan Australia) is Paine's criticism of Cricket Australia's behaviour when the four-year-old sexting saga finally became public, but he frequently hints at poor governance from the national body.
After the record-equalling gap of 78 matches between Test appearances, Paine only learned of his fairytale recall from a journalist while he produced the following gem about Canberra's Manuka Oval getting a Test match.
"As a Tasmanian I have to question why it was being played there and not next to Nan's house in Hobart. Seriously. Tasmanian cricket had to beg for crumbs from the table at the best of times because Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Perth and Brisbane were in front of us. Now Canberra comes along and we have to compete with them."
Plenty of other grievances are aired from South African hypocrisy over ball-tampering to Australia missing out on the World Test Championship thanks to a slow over-rate fine issued by fellow Tasmanian David Boon.
Paine was a precocious, talented, short, blond kid from Lauderdale who frequently took the road less travelled.
He turned down a scholarship to attend the prestigious Hutchins School so he could stay with his mates at Rokeby High and captained Australia at the 2004 under-19 World Cup in Bangladesh although the stat that he became the youngest player to sign a state contract isn't strictly true because he was so young that his parents had to sign it for him.
The image of the small-town boy in the big smoke is best summed up by Paine recalling being in Calcutta and watching "the population of Hobart drive by every two minutes".
There was the lovely observation that the magnificent spread dished up to players at Lord's was "a long way from the Sandy Bay bakery" ... "but I could get used to it".
And he leaves readers in no doubt who was chiefly responsible for steering Tasmania's golden generation to multiple national titles.
"Tim Coyle banished any notion that Tassie was punching above our weight and demanded we consider ourselves the equal of big states," he writes.
"(He) refined me, taught me technique and got me thinking deeply about the fine art of wicketkeeping. Tim made it a challenge for a young man who wanted to be the best in Australia at the craft ... he just had a no-nonsense way about him that made us believe we could win anything."
Throughout the book there are undertones of a major drinking culture within the sport. Paine admits that a big night out partly contributed to his disappointing Sheffield Shield debut, adding: "I hate the fact I got a duck in my first game of Sheffield Shield cricket. I really hate it."
Throughout the yarn, personal anecdotes sparkle, evoking a gamut of emotions.
Paine recalls text messages of support from Andrew Symonds and Shane Warne shortly before both died and does not turn down opportunities to take digs at long-time teammates.
"By all reports - mostly his - Ricky Ponting was as good at footy as he was at cricket," he says, with the words "mostly his" turning a flat statement into an amusing tease. And there was nothing subtle about the line: "Michael Di Venuto was a hundred years old and always had a sore back."
Meanwhile, winning the Ford Ranger Cup in 2010, when Paine was player of the match with a century, was the fourth consecutive year the Bushrangers lost the title.
"You'd almost feel sorry for them, except they were Victorians."
