The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Review of Tim Paine's auto-biography The Price Paid

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
October 31 2022 - 3:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Paine's cricket career has been anything but orthodox. Picture by Paul Scambler

The Price Paid is not your common or garden sport auto-biography.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.