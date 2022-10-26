Experienced mentor Dean Smith will lead Old Scotch's NTFAW premier team next season.
He coached the NTFAW representative outfit this year and the under-20 representative side in 2021.
Smith takes the reins from Deb Reynolds who stepped down after leading the Thistles to a four-point preliminary final loss to Old Launcestonians in September.
Smith, who was assistant coach the past two years, said the club greatly appreciated Reynolds' efforts in setting up a strong program.
He said the Thistles would be looking to go deep in finals again.
"I'm trying not to put any ceiling on it," he said.
"We've got to see who we're losing and who we can get.
"We lost half a team last year and still finished exactly the same. We lost a prelim by four points to the same team at the same ground two years in a row.
"You always want to go one step further so making the grand final would be great.
"It just depends on how we line-up. The main thing will be just developing everyone as much as we can and to try and get as far as we can."
Smith's connection to the club goes back to when he coached his son's East Launceston junior teams for four seasons.
East has been a feeder club for Old Scotch.
Smith then became a line coach for North Launceston's under-18 and development league sides before he coached the Bombers' TSLW outfit for two years. The TSLW disbanded in 2020.
Claudia Matteo will be his playing-assistant coach in 2023 and they worked closely together when Matteo coached at North Launceston.
"If she decides to continue with coaching, it's a good way for her to dip her toe in the water again because she's had a couple of years of just being a player," Smith said.
He explained the club was big on encouraging talented players to take their careers as far as they could and that would be the same next year.
The new leader was grateful to the club and his work for helping make his coaching ambitions happen as he originally thought he'd have to step away from mentoring due to work.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.