Dean Smith will coach Old Scotch in NTFAW premier next season

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated October 26 2022 - 6:14am, first published 6:00am
Dean Smith, who mentored the NTFAW representative team this year, will coach Old Scotch's women's side in 2023. Picture by Brian Allen

Experienced mentor Dean Smith will lead Old Scotch's NTFAW premier team next season.

