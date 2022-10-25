The Examiner
Food company's operational results on Tuesday presaged a move into profitability for the first time

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated October 25 2022 - 7:55am, first published 3:30am
Pure Foods stock jumps as cashflow lifts

Pure Foods Tasmania stock traded as much as 23 per cent higher on Tuesday after the company reported positive September cashflow, signaling of a possible move to profitability for the first time.

