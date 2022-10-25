Pure Foods stock jumps as cashflow lifts

Pure Foods Tasmania stock traded as much as 23 per cent higher on Tuesday after the company reported positive September cashflow, signaling of a possible move to profitability for the first time.
Revenue at the company responsible for brands including Cashew Creamery, Woodbridge Smokehouse and Tasmanian Pate grew by 40 per cent per annum over the three years to June 30, putting the group on track to deliver its first-ever profit result next year, said managing director and CEO, Michael Cooper.
"We are only three months in, but we are on track to be making money this year for sure. We had a three million dollar loss last year and to turn that around and to patch that $3 million up into the black is a really good result," Mr Cooper said.
He noted that in September, the company delivered positive cashflow from operations for the first time - one month sooner than expected.
"We are working really hard at it, and demand is still reasonably strong, but inflation is a challenge still," he said.
Underpinning the result was $1.7 million in capital investments over the past year - part of a strategy to achieve scale and improve gross margins.
Investments included $780,000 for new automated filling line machinery for the factory producing its Cashew Creamery non-dairy ice cream, and $980,000 for automated sealing and new sleeving equipment for its Tasmanian Pate production line.
Next quarter, the company forecast capital investments of some $600,000 - the final payment owed for purchase of equipment for the Tasmanian Pate line.
Mr Cooper said export channels, one of its revenue lines prior to the pandemic, are reopening after lengthy closures, including Hong Kong.
He said Cracked Pepper Homestead, the pate launched in 2020 in Tasmanian Coles supermarkets, will soon become available in select Coles stores nationwide.
"With Cracked Pepper Homestead ranging in Coles nationally ... it has been a very positive first quarter," Mr Cooper said.
The new partnership with Coles was expected to deliver close to $1 million in additional revenue for the 2023 financial year, according to the statement of the result.
"The Cashew Creamy continues to perform well, with growth of 14% over Q1 FY22, and this was despite supply issues associated with the installation and commissioning of the new automated filling line," he said.
During the quarter, Pure Foods also tapped the market for funding, raising $5.95 million by selling shares to new and existing investors.
In a signal of confidence, both Mr Cooper and board chairman Malcolm McAully made on-market stock purchases this year.
Despite that confidence, Mr Cooper said inflation was still a problem, and staff have been empowered to seek opportunities to cut waste and improve efficiencies.
The group has consolidated some of its business systems, allowing for clearer brand visibility and improved margins.
