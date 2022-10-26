The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Three schools to compete in inaugural Parrots Cup in Launceston

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
October 26 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riverside High's Isabelle Lord, 16, and Cade Sather, 16, Exeter High's Eliza Kemsley, 15, and Will Hay, 16, with Launceston Christian School's Claire Beams, 15, and Bradley Moylon, 15. Picture by Paul Scambler

West Tamar schools will have their chance to shine on the footy field on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.