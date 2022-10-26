West Tamar schools will have their chance to shine on the footy field on Friday.
Riverside High School, Exeter High School and Launceston Christian School (LCS) will take part in the inaugural Parrots Cup at LCS.
Boys' and girls' teams made up of mostly grade 9 and 10 students will play round-robin matches which start from 9.30am.
The teams with the highest aggregate scores will play in the grand finals.
Bridgenorth Football Club have organised the event and president Bobby Beams said he was stoked the plan was coming to fruition.
"It's something we've spoken about for a few years at the club," he said.
"We've done some work in some of the schools over the years.
"We thought we'd have a crack at it and see how we go and the schools have been so supportive."
Premiership cups and best on ground medals will be up for grabs, adding to the buzz of the event.
Bobby feels it will be a great experience for the players.
"A lot of the players play club footy but some don't," he said.
"The ones who don't play club footy might enjoy it from that one experience and then want to come to a local community club, which we offer.
"We really want to keep growing our connection with the schools in the community.
"The vast majority of our (Bridgenorth) players would have gone to either one of these three schools in their time."
Bobby's daughter Claire, who attends LCS, said her teammates were thrilled to be involved.
"It's great Dad has organised this and given so many people opportunities to play because a lot of the girls in our team have never played before," she said.
"It's great for them to get into the sport and they've loved it.
"A lot of girls have improved out of sight and it's been really good to see the training paying off. We're really coming together and gelling as a team."
Claire said a lot of the girls from the three schools already knew each other from club footy.
"A lot of girls at Exeter are on my team for the Tamar Demons under-17 girls," she said.
"And a lot of the girls from Riverside play for Launceston so there's already a bit of a rivalry. It'll be great to continue that on in school footy."
LCS's Bradley Moylon added they had been eagerly preparing for the day with training once a week and scratch matches in the lead-up.
Exeter High's Will Hay, who played under-18s for Bridgenorth this year, also highlighted it was a unique opportunity.
"My school doesn't have actual school football, it's very exciting to have the opportunity to play footy against other schools from the area," he said.
"I reckon it will be good for Bridgenorth if kids want to come up and play at an under-18s level and it shows the presence our club has in the community."
Fellow Exeter student Eliza Kemsley, who also plays for Tamar Demons, said the girls' team was mostly made up of Demons players so they would bring experience to the table.
Riverside's Cade Sather said his side couldn't wait to hit the park.
"It's a pretty special occasion because we played in a school tournament not too long ago but we ended up losing to St Pat's, so we're trying to come back and win this one," he said.
Isabelle Lord, who plays for Launceston under-17s, said Riverside had an experienced girls' team with some new players to the sport.
She encouraged others to take up girls' footy.
"Even if you're new, you don't have to be skilled to play," she said.
"You can join for fun and fitness and a lot of clubs are really welcoming."
Isabelle went to watch the Bulldogs Cup, an annual football tournament between Queechy High School and Kings Meadows, earlier this year.
"I was thinking why don't we have a competition like this," she said.
"Why can't we play outside of the usual school sport because it's seems really fun.
"It's that friendly rivalry as well.
"It's nice to know we have something else to look forward to that isn't Wednesday afternoon sport."
